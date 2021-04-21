Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,605 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 482.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

FSV stock opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $165.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

