Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.