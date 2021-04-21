Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

