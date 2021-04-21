Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

