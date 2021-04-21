Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $49.56 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $321.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,838. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

