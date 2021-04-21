Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.18 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

GNSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,063. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 18.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

