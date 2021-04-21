Analysts Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SII traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

