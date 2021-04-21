Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $811.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.40 million and the lowest is $806.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $602.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $76.93. 5,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,794. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

