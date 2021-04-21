Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $126.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $439.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $635.24 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 3,338,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,956. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

