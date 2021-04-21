Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $359.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 963.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

