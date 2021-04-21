Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,969. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

