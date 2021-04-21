Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

