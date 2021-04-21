Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a P/E ratio of 433.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.