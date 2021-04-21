Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 58,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

