Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in The Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 38.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

