Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $29.79

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.19.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 115,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

