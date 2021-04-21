Analyzing CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54% CGG -28.69% -13.39% -5.22%

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and CGG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A CGG $1.36 billion 0.63 -$69.10 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine sources. It also provides customer support services, such as training. CGG has strategic partnership with PGS and TGS for shared multi-client data offerings. The company was formerly known as Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale de GÃ©ophysique Â Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

