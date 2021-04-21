Analyzing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.01 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 2.41 $20.69 million $3.04 13.71

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -18.63% -49.44% -0.78% Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carver Bancorp and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

