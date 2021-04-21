Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.19

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.19 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 76,422 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £142.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

