Anglo Pacific Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133 ($1.74). 620,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,427. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.55. The company has a market cap of £283.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

