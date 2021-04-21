ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.39. 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

