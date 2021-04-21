Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 34,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

AM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

