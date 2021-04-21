Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 62.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.95. 31,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average is $318.81. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

