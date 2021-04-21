APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

