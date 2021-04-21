Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.95

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $163,611,000.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.