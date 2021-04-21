Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

