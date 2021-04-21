Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Up 5.9%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $14.98. 234,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,083,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.