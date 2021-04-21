Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

