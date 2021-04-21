Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 13,726 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

