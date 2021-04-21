Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.82. 4,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.73 and its 200 day moving average is $371.86. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.42 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

