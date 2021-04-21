Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.21.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $730.99. 2,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

