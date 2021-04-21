Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 76 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. 311,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,859. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. The stock has a market cap of $850.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

