Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 183,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of APVO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.