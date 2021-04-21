Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.31 on Monday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.