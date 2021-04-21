Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Down 2.1%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

