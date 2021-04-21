Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 70,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

