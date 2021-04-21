Argus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.20.

LRCX stock opened at $613.03 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

