Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $264,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $186,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

Shares of EL opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $313.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

