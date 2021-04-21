Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New $550,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,162,000. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

