Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 733,716 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.01.

In related news, insider Kerim Sener bought 581,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30). Also, insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

