Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $364,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

