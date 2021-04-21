Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Arko has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.44.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

