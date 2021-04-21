Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,700 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $464,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 182,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. 193,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

