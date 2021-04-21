Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.72. 21,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

