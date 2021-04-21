Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,563. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

