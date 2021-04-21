Arlington Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.03. 494,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,462. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

