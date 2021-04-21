Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.69. 128,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

