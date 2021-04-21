Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 499.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $388,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $3,045,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

NYSE MA traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $383.60. 68,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

