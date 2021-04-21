Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $118.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.