Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 142.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

